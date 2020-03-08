South Dakota Investment Council Lowers Position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 90.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 45,890 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 2.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TIF shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Cowen lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tiffany & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.17.

Shares of TIF stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.70. 3,477,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,345,859. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.20. Tiffany & Co. has a 52-week low of $78.60 and a 52-week high of $134.42.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 50.22%.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

