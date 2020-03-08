South Dakota Investment Council Lowers Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 81.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,615 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYF. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 114,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 20,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 646.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYF traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.25. 10,763,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,918,479. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.85 and a 200 day moving average of $34.49. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $27.75 and a twelve month high of $38.18. The company has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SYF shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

