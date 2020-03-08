South Dakota Investment Council Has $978,000 Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 53.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,480 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,120 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 202,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 29,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $6.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $228.51. The company had a trading volume of 7,399,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,921,743. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $179.52 and a 52 week high of $247.36. The stock has a market cap of $256.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $235.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 53.07%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.35.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.