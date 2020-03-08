South Dakota Investment Council Has $890,000 Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Textron were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in Textron by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 20,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in shares of Textron by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 18,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Textron by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Textron by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Textron by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TXT. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Textron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Textron from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.13.

Shares of TXT traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,977,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,845. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.33. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $35.13 and a one year high of $58.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Textron had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 16.16%. Textron’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.14%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

