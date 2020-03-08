South Dakota Investment Council Has $735,000 Stock Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 83.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 41,306 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Kirby were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 116,759 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,783 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Kirby during the fourth quarter worth $1,086,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Kirby by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 39,642 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kirby by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 70,487 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kirby by 187.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,362 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 12,621 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEX stock traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.94. 640,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,137. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $58.05 and a 52 week high of $92.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.12.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Kirby had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $655.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kirby news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $42,181.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Monte J. Miller sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $416,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,722.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kirby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Kirby from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Kirby presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

