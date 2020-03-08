South Dakota Investment Council Decreases Stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,320 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,028,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $970,490,000 after acquiring an additional 147,186 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,110,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $255,060,000 after acquiring an additional 595,282 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 801,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $96,918,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 751,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $90,826,000 after acquiring an additional 234,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 701,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $84,775,000 after acquiring an additional 8,781 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SWKS. Canaccord Genuity raised Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Charter Equity raised Skyworks Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Monday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.66.

Shares of SWKS traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.71. 3,053,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,516,339. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.04. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $66.29 and a 12 month high of $128.48.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $124,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,106.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 25,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.60, for a total value of $2,715,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 148,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,076,275.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,482 shares of company stock valued at $14,217,551. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

