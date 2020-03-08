South Dakota Investment Council Decreases Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,568 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 24,780 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 70,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,241,808 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $35,839,000 after buying an additional 36,184 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 744,599 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after buying an additional 115,032 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,951 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 8,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cfra lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.93.

BEN traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $21.65. 7,709,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,750,245. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.57. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.22. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $21.17 and a one year high of $35.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 21.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

