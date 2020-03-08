South Dakota Investment Council Decreases Holdings in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its position in shares of PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in PolyOne were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PolyOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PolyOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PolyOne by 204.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of PolyOne by 1,017.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PolyOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PolyOne stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.32. 767,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,076. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. PolyOne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.79 and a fifty-two week high of $37.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.59.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. PolyOne had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $658.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PolyOne Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on POL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised PolyOne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.71.

In related news, Director Richard H. Fearon acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.49 per share, for a total transaction of $99,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,390.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

