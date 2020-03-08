South Dakota Investment Council Cuts Stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 106.2% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 338 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 168.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $199.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from to in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.69.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total value of $35,436.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 533 shares in the company, valued at $100,465.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total value of $39,205.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,819 shares in the company, valued at $531,353.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,413 shares of company stock worth $5,199,483. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LH traded down $7.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $179.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,545,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,188. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.59. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $196.36. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

