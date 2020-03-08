South Dakota Investment Council Buys 2,525 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 736.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 33,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $73.00 to $57.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.85.

NASDAQ CHRW traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,034,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,405. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.59. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 52 week low of $64.10 and a 52 week high of $91.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 34.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

