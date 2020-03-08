South Dakota Investment Council Acquires Shares of 12,500 Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI)

South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,370,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,481,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.18. The company had a trading volume of 661,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,789. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.74. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc has a 12 month low of $41.55 and a 12 month high of $66.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.65.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $266.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.26 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 22.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Sandler O’Neill raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.33.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

