Solitron Devices (OTCMKTS:SODI) Shares Up 4.7%

Shares of Solitron Devices, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SODI) shot up 4.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.90 and last traded at $2.90, 100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Solitron Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.44.

Solitron Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets solid-state semiconductor components and related devices primarily for the military and aerospace markets. The company offers various bipolar and metal oxide semiconductor (MOS) power transistors, power and control hybrids, junction and power MOS field effect transistors, field effect transistors, and other related products.

