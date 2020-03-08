Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Trading Down 6.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) shares fell 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday after BidaskClub downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as low as $114.30 and last traded at $116.00, 892,885 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 111% from the average session volume of 423,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.03.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SBNY. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Signature Bank from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Stephens upped their target price on Signature Bank from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Signature Bank from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.58 and a 200 day moving average of $128.61.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $345.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.91 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 30.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.63%.

About Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

