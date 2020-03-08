Shelton Capital Management Takes $240,000 Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 647.4% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 534.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 14.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MUR. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Howard Weil downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Robert Madison Murphy bought 2,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.06 per share, with a total value of $52,700.90. Also, VP Barry F.R. Jeffery sold 2,585 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $67,287.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $780,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,278 shares of company stock valued at $240,057 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MUR traded down $2.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.86. 3,948,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,234,565. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $15.84 and a 12-month high of $31.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.48.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.75 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 41.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.94%.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

