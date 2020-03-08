Shelton Capital Management Sells 308 Shares of Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC)

Shelton Capital Management reduced its stake in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Brady were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Brady in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Brady by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after buying an additional 14,849 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Brady by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 466,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,731,000 after buying an additional 208,929 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brady by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Brady by 195.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 14,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Bentley Curran sold 13,996 shares of Brady stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $802,110.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,821.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,400 shares of Brady stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $427,812.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 359,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,325,581.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BRC traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $48.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,478. Brady Corp has a 52-week low of $44.13 and a 52-week high of $59.11. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Brady had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $276.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brady Corp will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Brady’s payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Brady from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brady from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

