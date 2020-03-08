Shelton Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS)

Shelton Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,471 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 6.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,721,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,926,000 after purchasing an additional 283,685 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,484,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,005,000 after purchasing an additional 140,039 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 292,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,190,000 after purchasing an additional 116,575 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 266,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.32.

WTS stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.92. The company had a trading volume of 226,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,173. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $76.15 and a 52 week high of $114.45. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.64 and a 200 day moving average of $96.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $400.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

