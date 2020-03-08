Shelton Capital Management Reduces Position in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Shelton Capital Management cut its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JJSF. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. 73.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Consumer Edge cut shares of J & J Snack Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.50.

Shares of JJSF traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,603. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.81 and its 200-day moving average is $184.73. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a 52-week low of $149.71 and a 52-week high of $196.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 0.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is presently 46.46%.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

