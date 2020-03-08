Shelton Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its holdings in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 226.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 93,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,584,000 after acquiring an additional 64,833 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 135.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,817,000 after acquiring an additional 83,728 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,469,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,415,000 after acquiring an additional 9,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $650,000. 95.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRCY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $458,687.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,195,863.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,750 shares of company stock worth $1,416,625. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRCY stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.91. 477,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.05. Mercury Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $57.71 and a 1-year high of $89.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.70. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.04.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $193.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

