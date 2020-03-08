Shelton Capital Management Has $252,000 Position in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Shelton Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,017 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Qualys were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,081,901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $442,532,000 after buying an additional 82,375 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Qualys by 41.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,191,000 after purchasing an additional 86,488 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Qualys by 23.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after purchasing an additional 46,875 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Qualys by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,775 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,239,000 after purchasing an additional 32,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Qualys by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,081,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QLYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Qualys from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.07.

NASDAQ:QLYS traded down $3.36 on Friday, hitting $78.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,117. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.95 and a beta of 1.22. Qualys Inc has a one year low of $72.76 and a one year high of $95.99.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.68 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 21.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $38,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,368 shares in the company, valued at $15,904,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $945,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,761,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,511 shares of company stock worth $2,450,975 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

