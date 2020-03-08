Shelton Capital Management Has $245,000 Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DAL. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.7% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 40.0% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 8.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

NYSE DAL traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.89. 25,801,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,466,061. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.29 and its 200-day moving average is $56.82. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.87 and a twelve month high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.02%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DAL. Deutsche Bank cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.58.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,229.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta acquired 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.38 per share, for a total transaction of $58,814.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,758.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 980,532 shares of company stock valued at $45,522,339 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.