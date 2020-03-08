Shelton Capital Management Has $238,000 Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDFC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in WD-40 by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson downgraded WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of WDFC stock traded up $3.05 on Friday, reaching $186.55. 110,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,366. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 46.46 and a beta of 0.34. WD-40 has a one year low of $153.91 and a one year high of $199.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.22.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $98.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.00 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 36.50% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Steven A. Brass sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total value of $128,047.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

