Shelton Capital Management Has $233,000 Stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,637 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in MasTec were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,947,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,536,000 after buying an additional 139,490 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 577.3% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 14,518 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,599,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 844.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 82,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after buying an additional 73,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTZ stock traded down $2.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,830,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,965. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.70. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $44.55 and a one year high of $73.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.29.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. MasTec had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

MTZ has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on MasTec from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MasTec from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. B. Riley cut their price objective on MasTec from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on MasTec from to and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on MasTec from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

