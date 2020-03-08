Shelton Capital Management Decreases Stake in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Shelton Capital Management lowered its position in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 116.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Compass Point downgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE:WRI traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.23. 782,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,668. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $25.83 and a 12-month high of $32.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.74.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $119.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.83 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 64.82% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.24%.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

