Shelton Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,041,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $424,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,023 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,236,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $434,467,000 after acquiring an additional 333,562 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,242,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $150,902,000 after acquiring an additional 87,428 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,396,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,981,000 after acquiring an additional 52,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 786,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,604,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

In related news, VP Paula M. Ciprich sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $202,123.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,949.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NFG traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.59. 1,402,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. National Fuel Gas Co. has a one year low of $35.29 and a one year high of $61.71.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $444.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.28 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.