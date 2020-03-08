Shelton Capital Management Cuts Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 288.5% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.58. The stock had a trading volume of 715,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,922. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1 year low of $20.16 and a 1 year high of $34.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.85.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.33. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Debra J. Richardson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $664,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,930.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alonzo A. J. J. Strickland sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $27,099.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 246,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,419,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,196 shares of company stock worth $699,893 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

