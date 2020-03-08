Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $55.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Semtech traded as low as $36.97 and last traded at $37.37, with a volume of 24950 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.08.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Semtech from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BWS Financial downgraded shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Get Semtech alerts:

In other Semtech news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $212,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,251.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sharon K. Faltemier sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $319,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,451,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,500 shares of company stock worth $3,229,615 in the last three months. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 35,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Semtech by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Semtech by 3.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Semtech’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.