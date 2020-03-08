Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $55.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Semtech traded as low as $36.97 and last traded at $37.37, with a volume of 24950 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.08.
SMTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Semtech from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BWS Financial downgraded shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.
In other Semtech news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $212,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,251.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sharon K. Faltemier sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $319,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,451,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,500 shares of company stock worth $3,229,615 in the last three months. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Semtech’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC)
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
