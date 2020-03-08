Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 54.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 43,596 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $5,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.20.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $1,284,350.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,946,719.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $246,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SRE traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $141.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,474,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,422. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $161.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.57.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $1.045 dividend. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.08%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

