Sei Investments Co. Sells 6,000 Shares of Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Navistar International were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Welch Group LLC bought a new position in Navistar International in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Navistar International in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

NAV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Navistar International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Navistar International in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Navistar International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Navistar International from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Navistar International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. Navistar International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.01.

Navistar International stock traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,329,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,984. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.28. Navistar International Corp has a 52 week low of $21.32 and a 52 week high of $38.00.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Navistar International Corp will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

