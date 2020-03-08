Sei Investments Co. Makes New Investment in Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of Matrix Service as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Matrix Service by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,057,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,188,000 after purchasing an additional 248,468 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Matrix Service by 6.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Matrix Service by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Matrix Service by 130.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 18,947 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Matrix Service by 5.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTRX traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.47. The stock had a trading volume of 304,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,274. Matrix Service Co has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $24.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.47 million, a PE ratio of -623.50 and a beta of 1.45.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.12). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $318.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Matrix Service Co will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTRX. TheStreet cut shares of Matrix Service from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Matrix Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

