Sei Investments Co. Invests $393,000 in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,471 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEP. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Nextera Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nextera Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Nextera Energy Partners by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,579 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Nextera Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Nextera Energy Partners alerts:

NEP traded down $1.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.50. 906,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Nextera Energy Partners LP has a 12-month low of $43.68 and a 12-month high of $61.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.50. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.03, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.89.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 8.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nextera Energy Partners LP will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This is a positive change from Nextera Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. Nextera Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -141.72%.

NEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.50 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Nextera Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.83.

About Nextera Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Nextera Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextera Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.