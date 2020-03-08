Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 397,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 39,667 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $15,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In related news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $487,333.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen lowered shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.10.

SLB stock traded down $1.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.85. 23,791,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,462,462. The company has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.25, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.68. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52-week low of $23.52 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.