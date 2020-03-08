Sanofi (EPA:SAN) PT Set at €104.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €104.00 ($120.93) target price on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SAN. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC set a €89.00 ($103.49) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €99.00 ($115.12) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €99.77 ($116.01).

SAN opened at €85.06 ($98.91) on Thursday. Sanofi has a 1-year low of €63.09 ($73.36) and a 1-year high of €92.97 ($108.10). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €90.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €85.26.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

