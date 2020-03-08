Saga Communications, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGA) Raises Dividend to $0.32 Per Share

Saga Communications, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, April 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Saga Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.
Shares of SGA stock opened at $26.96 on Friday. Saga Communications has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $34.88.
Saga Communications Company Profile
