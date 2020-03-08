Saga Communications, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGA) Raises Dividend to $0.32 Per Share

Saga Communications, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, April 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Saga Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Shares of SGA stock opened at $26.96 on Friday. Saga Communications has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $34.88.

Saga Communications Company Profile

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

