Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Announces Dividend of $0.24

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) announced a dividend on Friday, March 6th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.2366 per share by the energy company on Monday, March 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Sabine Royalty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Sabine Royalty Trust stock opened at $34.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $510.30 million, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.56 and its 200 day moving average is $40.01. Sabine Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $31.31 and a twelve month high of $52.59.

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

