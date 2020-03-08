Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 839.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,780,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,740,000 after acquiring an additional 793,598 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,009,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 892,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,327,000 after acquiring an additional 61,564 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,298,000 after acquiring an additional 165,723 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 621,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,867,000 after acquiring an additional 138,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHP traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,004,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,431. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.48 and a 200 day moving average of $84.28. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.25. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $56.06 and a 1 year high of $91.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $446.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.74 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 31.84%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. This is a positive change from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.48%.

In other news, CEO Colin V. Reed acquired 6,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.01 per share, for a total transaction of $552,700.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on RHP shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

