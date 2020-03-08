RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Upgraded at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has $80.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for RPM International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Gabelli reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised RPM International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. RPM International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.71.

RPM stock opened at $68.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.70. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $53.40 and a fifty-two week high of $77.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. RPM International had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that RPM International will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RPM International news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $52,039.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $4,307,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,632 shares in the company, valued at $81,743,938.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 24,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

