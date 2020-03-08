Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Rockhopper Exploration Plc (LON:RKH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Peel Hunt lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 60 to GBX 45. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock. Rockhopper Exploration traded as low as GBX 12.02 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.02 ($0.16), with a volume of 2009193 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.40 ($0.18).

In other Rockhopper Exploration news, insider Stewart MacDonald purchased 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £15,200 ($19,994.74). Insiders have purchased 82,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,564,484 over the last ninety days.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 16.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $55.02 million and a PE ratio of -3.43.

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 95.50% interests in the PL003a production licenses; 60.50% interests in PL003b production licenses; 64.00% interests in PL004a, PL004b, and PL004c production licenses; 100% interests in PL005 production licenses; 40% interests in PL032 and PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin; and 100% interest in PL010-PL016, PL025-PL029, and PL031 production licenses.

