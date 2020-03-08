Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) Receives $19.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROIC. Raymond James lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $15.28 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.63. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.81.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $73.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Retail Opportunity Investments’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is presently 71.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,806,000 after purchasing an additional 119,623 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter worth $24,627,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,962,000 after purchasing an additional 99,487 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 40,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 228,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.