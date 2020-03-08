Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $109.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $90.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. CIBC began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered Republic Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.91.

NYSE RSG opened at $95.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.51. Republic Services has a 1-year low of $76.13 and a 1-year high of $100.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.96.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 10.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

In related news, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $149,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $179,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at $734,447.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,754 shares of company stock worth $3,420,724 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 58.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

