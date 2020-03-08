RedHill Education Ltd (RDH) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

RedHill Education Ltd (ASX:RDH) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Monday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th.

RedHill Education has a twelve month low of A$1.85 ($1.31) and a twelve month high of A$2.77 ($1.96). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.46 million and a P/E ratio of 17.92.

RedHill Education Limited engages in the various education businesses in Australia. It operates in three segments: Technology & Design, Greenwich, and Go Study. The Technology & Design segment provides face-to-face and online courses in information technology, digital design, interactive multimedia, computer coding, digital marketing, games and apps programming, and interior design.

