Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) Receives $26.92 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.92.

Several equities analysts have commented on RDFN shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Redfin from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stephens raised their price objective on Redfin from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Redfin to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Redfin in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

In other news, CTO Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $106,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 32,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $945,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,262,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,052,040. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Redfin in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in Redfin by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Redfin in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Redfin by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Redfin by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $26.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.66 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.95. Redfin has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $32.77.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.17 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 25.14% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Redfin will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

