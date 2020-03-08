Rand Capital (RAND) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) is scheduled to be announcing its Q4 2019 earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 9th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RAND stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 357.15, a current ratio of 357.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.06. Rand Capital has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $3.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.66.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rand Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Rand Capital

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in venture capital and private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in early venture, expansion stage, and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

