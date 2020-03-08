Raise Production (CVE:RPC) Trading Down 21.7%

Raise Production Inc (CVE:RPC)’s share price was down 21.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, approximately 6,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 20,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The firm has a market cap of $10.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.39.

About Raise Production (CVE:RPC)

Raise Production Inc, an oilfield service company, focuses on utilizing its proprietary products to enhance and increase production in conventional and unconventional horizontal oil and gas wells. The company offers high angle lift solution (HALS) that provides an artificial lift solution for the build and vertical section of a horizontal wellbore.

