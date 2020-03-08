Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $6.30 Per Share

Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Quaker Chemical in a report released on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $6.30 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s FY2021 earnings at $7.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.15 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KWR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Quaker Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

KWR stock opened at $157.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Quaker Chemical has a twelve month low of $141.79 and a twelve month high of $224.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.36.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $391.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $23,374,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 290,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,835,000 after acquiring an additional 28,694 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $16,452,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 26.42%.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

