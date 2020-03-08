Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $5.38 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) – Piper Sandler dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Qorvo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $5.38 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.56. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Qorvo’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.62 EPS.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Summit Insights raised shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.32.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $94.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.83. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $58.52 and a 12 month high of $122.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $869.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.62 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $218,732.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,759 shares in the company, valued at $5,251,302.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $144,964.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,051.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Qorvo by 475.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

