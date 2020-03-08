Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Campbell Soup Increased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:CPB)

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Campbell Soup in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.57. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s FY2020 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.79.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $51.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.51. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $53.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Retirement Network purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

