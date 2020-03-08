Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) Cut by Wedbush

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.84) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.80). Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Aimmune Therapeutics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.01) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.04 EPS.

AIMT has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Aimmune Therapeutics from to in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Aimmune Therapeutics from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

NASDAQ:AIMT opened at $20.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.84 and its 200-day moving average is $27.23. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.38.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 1,132.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Daniel C. Md Adelman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $600,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas T. Sheehy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $330,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,400 shares of company stock worth $1,645,900 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

