Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at First Analysis

First Analysis upgraded shares of Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $143.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PFPT. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Proofpoint from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $144.75.

Shares of PFPT stock opened at $111.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.96 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.53 and a 200 day moving average of $120.58. Proofpoint has a 52 week low of $102.25 and a 52 week high of $133.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.61. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $243.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Proofpoint will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.02, for a total value of $610,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,686.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.96, for a total value of $309,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,328 shares in the company, valued at $908,378.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,763,425. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFPT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Proofpoint by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,685,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,991,000 after purchasing an additional 240,427 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,242,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,591,000 after buying an additional 174,075 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 968,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,136,000 after buying an additional 130,938 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 0.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 935,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,767,000 after buying an additional 8,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 925,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,187,000 after acquiring an additional 211,925 shares in the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

