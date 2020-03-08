Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) issued an update on its first quarter 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.05-0.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $89-94 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.96 million.Progyny also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 0.30-0.34 EPS.
Progyny stock opened at $25.22 on Friday. Progyny has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $36.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 229.27.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.07 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
