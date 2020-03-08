Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.05-0.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $89-94 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.96 million.Progyny also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.30-0.34 EPS.

Progyny stock opened at $25.22 on Friday. Progyny has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $36.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 229.27.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.07 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PGNY has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Progyny presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.00.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

