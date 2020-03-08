Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,320 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Progressive by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,270,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,112,000 after purchasing an additional 82,711 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Progressive by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,942,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,917,000 after purchasing an additional 749,119 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 8.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,885,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,130,000 after purchasing an additional 306,002 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,628,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $262,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Progressive by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,787,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,796,000 after purchasing an additional 63,686 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PGR. ValuEngine raised shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.57.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,836,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,177,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.67. Progressive Corp has a 12-month low of $67.94 and a 12-month high of $84.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.75 and its 200-day moving average is $75.04.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 30.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

In other Progressive news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $271,068.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,750,916.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $583,851.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,255. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

